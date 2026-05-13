Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins admitted that it was a difficult batting surface and credited the Gujarat Titans for producing an excellent T20 bowling performance in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Ahmedabad. Despite the 82-run defeat, the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper backed his batting unit, highlighting their strong performances throughout the season and noting that the team's five to six victories have given them some breathing room in the tournament. "Looked like a pretty tough wicket. That was a good T20 bowling effort from them (GT). Our batting has been fantastic. They (batsmen) have scored more than 400 runs. I think we won 5 or 6 games; these games give us a breathing room," Cummins said after the match.

SRH suffered a dramatic collapse with the bat as GT registered a dominant 82-run victory in their IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

After restricting Gujarat Titans to 168/5 with disciplined bowling efforts, SRH faltered badly in the chase and were bundled out for just 86 runs in 14.5 overs, as the hosts' pace attack ran through the batting lineup with ruthless efficiency.

Gujarat have moved to the top of the points table with 16 points whereas SRH are at the third position with 14 points.

SRH's 86 was also the second-lowest all-out total against GT after 82 by LSG at Pune in 2022.

The 82-run win over Hyderabad also marked the Titans' biggest victory margin (by runs) in IPL history, surpassing their earlier 77-run win against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur earlier this season.

It was also Hyderabad's lowest all-out total in the IPL. This was the first time since 2024 that SRH failed to successfully chase a sub-200 target in the tournament.

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