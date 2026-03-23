Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) are at loggerheads again. Earlier, the Pakistan-based T20 league would take place between January and February and finish before the IPL began, avoiding any schedule clash. However, since last year, both tournaments have overlapped, causing several overseas players to leave the PSL mid-season to join the IPL. This issue first surfaced when South Africa's Corbin Bosch left the Peshawar Zalmi squad to join Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Lizaad Williams in 2025, a move that resulted in a one-year PSL ban.

As the T20 World Cup 2026 took place in February-March, the PSL was once again pushed to the March-April window, leading to more overseas players opting out of the league to join the IPL.

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Muzarabani had been acquired by Islamabad United as a replacement for West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph, but the Zimbabwean star chose the IPL over the PSL and signed with the three-time champions in Kolkata.

Apart from Muzarabani, Sri Lanka captain and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka is set to join Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran in the upcoming IPL season. Shanaka has informed PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars about his decision, and the formalities of the switch are currently being finalized.

Sam Curran, who was involved in the high-profile pre-auction trade between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals, a deal that saw CSK acquire Sanju Samson while RR secured Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a groin injury.

Here's a list of players who moved from PSL to IPL

PSL 2025:

1. Corbin Bosch - From Peshawar Zalmi to Mumbai Indians

PSL 2026:

1. Blessing Muzarabani - From Islamabad United to Kolkata Knight Riders

2. Dasun Shanaka - From Lahore Qalandars to Rajasthan Royals

For context, IPL 2026 will kick off on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, PSL 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 26.