As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India icon Virat Kohli wrote another historic chapter by becoming the first batter to complete 9,000 runs in IPL history, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan perfectly summed up his excellence in the sport. Kohli achieved this milestone during RCB's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at his home stadium of Arun Jaitley Stadium, from where his journey as a cricketer started. Virat finished off a sweet and easy 76-run chase with two back-to-back sixes, scoring 23* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes at a strike rate of 153.33.

Seeing Kohli add another major milestone to his decorated resume, Irfan posted on X, saying there's only one player in the game who can challenge the RCB superstar. That person is Virat himself.

"If anyone can challenge Virat Kohli, it's none other than Virat Kohli himself. That's why in the IPL, this 9000-run Mount Everest is just a stepping stone for him, not the destination," Irfan said in a post on X (Twitter).

Virat kohli ko agar koi challenge kar sakta hai to woh khud Virat Kohli hai. Isliye IPL mein yeh 9000 run ka Mount Everest unke liye sirf ek padaav hai, manzil nahi. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 27, 2026

Virat has 9,012 runs in 275 matches and 267 matches at an average of 40.05 and a strike rate of 133.05, including eight centuries and 66 fifties, with a best score of 113*.

The veteran batter is now fourth in the Orange Cap race, with 351 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.50, with a strike rate of 162.50, including three fifties and a best score of 81.

With the win against Delhi, RCB have registered their sixth win in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. This fifth defeat for DC, who have won three, keeps them at seventh spot in the points table.

With ANI Inputs

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