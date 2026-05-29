Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left Chris Gayle's IPL legacy behind, becoming the batter to hit the most sixes in a single season after he smashed 12 maximums against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Wednesday. With the help of those 12 hits over the rope, he also managed to break a dozen other records, forcing Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the IPL, to give the teenager the "Universe Boss Baby" tag. Amid Sooryavanshi's carnage against SRH, RR batting coach Vikram Rathour was asked by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar whether there was anyone within the franchise who could actually get the teenager out in the nets.

RR pacer Jofra Archer was asked a question along similar lines-where do you bowl to Sooryavanshi in the nets? However, he dodged it, saving his answer for after the conclusion of the season.

Rathour, however, gave a cheeky reply to Gavaskar.

"It's only me, I think. I throw it with my stick, and I actually get him out quite often. I'm not telling you why."

Rathour, who served as India's batting coach between 2021 and 2024, made his Test debut for India during the Birmingham Test against England in 1996.

Incidentally, former India captains Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly also made their Test debuts during that very same series, stepping out for the first time in the following match at Lord's.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi smashed a breathtaking 97 off just 29 balls, laced with 12 sixes, as he tore into SRH bowling line-up and helped RR post a massive 243/8.

Sooryavanshi, who now holds the Orange Cap with 680 runs in this season, narrowly missed out on the record of fastest hundred in the IPL, but left the opposition bowlers shell shocked with his fearless stroke-play.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash