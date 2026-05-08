Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a nine-run defeat (DLS method) at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. Among the decisive moments of the game was the wicket of RCB's star batter Virat Kohli. LSG pacer Prince Yadav bowled a 140.4 kmph inswinging delivery. The ball went through Kohli's defence and uprooted his off stump. Even the veteran batter was left surprised by the dismissal. Right after being bowled, Kohli stared at the spot where the ball was pitched.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar spoke about Kohli's reaction in detail, drawing a parallel with Sachin Tendulkar.

"Virat Kohli getting clean bowled by Prince Yadav gives great insight into a champion batter's mind. It was the same with Tendulkar as well. It's not so much about how he got out. Look at Virat's reaction when he gets out. He looks down at the pitch, as if something untoward has happened. As if the pitch had played some trick on him," said Manjrekar in a video on Instagram.

"Tendulkar as well, towards the end of his career, would look down at the pitch and think that the ball had kept low and that something wrong had happened there. What's happening here is that the moment there is a little setback, they aren't immediately looking within or being self-critical. They are looking at other reasons apart from themselves for what has happened," he added.

Manjrekar said that such a reaction separates a great batter from an ordinary one, as it shows that the player does not question his skills at the very first moment due to high self-confidence.

"That, interestingly, is a trait of a great batter. Because they have had such tremendous success over the years, their self-confidence is very high. So when they have a moment like this, the self-confidence doesn't dip quickly. Lesser mortals, when something like this happens, see their self-confidence get shattered. Great batters will instinctively find another reason for getting out because their faith in their own ability is so high. That is one reason why great batters are great, as opposed to lesser mortals who lose their confidence easily," the former India batter concluded.

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