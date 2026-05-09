Delhi Capitals are all but out of the Indian Premier League 2026 playoff race. The Axar Patel-led side lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, and that almost confirmed their elimination. DC have eight points to their credit after playing 11 matches this season. They have three league games remaining, which could take them to a maximum of 14 points - a mark that might not be enough. Speaking after DC's defeat to KKR, former India batter Aakash Chopra pointed out spinner Kuldeep Yadav's poor form.

Kuldeep, who was retained by DC for a big sum of Rs 13.25 crore, has been ineffective this season. He has managed to pick up only seven wickets in the 11 matches played in IPL 2026. Kuldeep has bowled at an economy rate of 10.67.

Including the match against KKR, Kuldeep has remained wicketless in the last three games.

"In bowling, Kuldeep has struggled and how. He is probably the most expensive spinner. He hasn't picked up wickets at all. He has probably taken a wicket in eight or nine of the last 19 matches for Delhi. He is not picking up wickets, it's a problem," said Chopra on a video on his YouTube channel.

Chopra feels that Delhi Capitals would not make it to the playoffs.

"Axar Patel bowled well. He bowled his four overs quickly, but never going to be enough. Delhi are looking extremely far away one more time. For all practical purposes, you are done. The kind of cricket you are playing, that's it. It's impossible to come out and rise from here," he said.

Finn Allen played a blinder as KKR thrashed DC by eight wickets in their IPL 2026 game on Friday.

In the chase of 143, Allen smashed an unbeaten 47-ball century, with the help of five fours and 10 sixes, as KKR reached home in 14.2 overs.

Earlier, Pathum Nissanka hit a fifty (50 off 29) while Ashutosh Sharma scored 39 as DC posted 142 for 8 after being invited to bat first.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss