Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are two of the finest Indian pacers of the current generation. Both are Indian team regulars and are currently playing in the IPL 2026. While Bumrah is a Mumbai Indians lead bowler, Siraj is part of the Gujarat Titans' fearsome pace quartet that also includes Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Ashok Sharma. The two pacers were on opposite sides on Monday as MI faced GT. In the match, Bumrah ended his five-match wicketless run with the scalp of GT opener Sai Sudharsan off the first ball. Siraj also picked up a wicket, though his team ended up on the losing side.

After the match, Bumrah and Siraj shared a funny interaction. Siraj, who was appointed a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana in October 2024, often gets called "DSP" by his teammates. Bumrah jokingly asked whether he had been promoted to commissioner and then went on to say that whenever he comes to Hyderabad, he never sees a car with a DSP tag waiting for him.

Miyan, agli baar biryani & gaadi dono bhej dena pic.twitter.com/tH3o3WRFXZ — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 21, 2026

Siraj also asked Bumrah for a bat and got the following reply.

DSP believes only in Jassi bhai! pic.twitter.com/A0rOa56V3l — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 21, 2026

Following the Mumbai Indians (MI) win over the Gujarat Titans (GT), former New Zealand and Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan termed the decision to give pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah the first over as a "masterstroke", adding that ending his wicketless streak must have been a relieving experience for the superstar pacer.

Youngsters Tilak Varma and pacer Ashwani Kumar made headlines with their standout contributions, but the biggest positive for MI during their win was none other than Bumrah, who finally ended his six-match wicketless streak in the IPL, dating back to the playoffs last year.

Bumrah was brought into the attack in the very first over to break the opening stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, a highly consistent batting pair, and all it took was one ball for him to showcase his class.

Speaking on Star Sports' post-match programme Cricket Live, McClenaghan said MI needed someone like Bumrah to be used as an attacking weapon, and he delivered by contributing to breaking the back of GT's super-consistent top order, which has so far acted as a safety net for a more vulnerable and inconsistent middle order.

"Bumrah bowling the first over of the run chase was a masterstroke. That is exactly what we have been asking for in many games now. With no other bowler in MI's line-up able to penetrate with the new ball, they needed Bumrah to be used as an attacking weapon. They used him in the first three overs to try and break the opening partnership of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, and Bumrah delivered," he said.

"GT rely heavily on their opening pair for runs. Once that partnership is broken, they struggle because their middle order is not strong. Deploying Bumrah in the first over to get one opener out and expose GT's fragile middle order is a sign of excellent captaincy by Hardik Pandya. While it was pleasing to see Bumrah take the new ball, they may not use him in the first six overs every time because other teams have strong middle orders and Bumrah will be needed to penetrate there. But against GT, that strategy worked perfectly," he added.

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