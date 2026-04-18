Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane was quick to blame Cricket Australia for Cameron Green's lack of bowling duties during the opening matches of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, just two games after Green finally began to bowl, the all-rounder was again withheld from the attack during Friday's match against the Gujarat Titans, leaving the cricketing world scratching its head once more. When Rahane was questioned about the management's reluctance to utilise their Rs 25.20 crore signing as a bowler, he could no longer point the finger at the national board.

It was another demoralising result for Rahane as KKR slumped to their fifth defeat in six matches. Despite the loss, the veteran batter chose to focus on the positives, specifically Cameron Green's return to form. The all-rounder produced a solid knock following a lean run, though it wasn't enough to prevent the defeat. KKR are yet to find a winning formula and are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just one point, earned from a rain-abandoned game against Punjab Kings.

"It's never easy to come out and talk immediately after losing a game, but I'd like to focus on the positives. The way we started, losing three wickets early, was tough," Rahane said after the five-wicket loss.

With Green finally finding his rhythm, scoring 79 off 55 balls after a string of underwhelming totals, KKR managed to put the Gujarat Titans under pressure during the middle overs.

"Cameron Green's innings was outstanding. He was under pressure, but the way he counter-attacked and took on their bowlers was amazing to see. At 147-4, reaching a total of around 180 was a difficult task for us as a batting unit," Rahane added.

He also praised his bowlers, noting that despite the losing streak, they remained motivated-an effort that was evident on Friday. When asked why Green did not bowl during the match, Rahane explained that the decision was based on the Australian's fitness, noting that he was struggling with cramps.

"I still want to credit our bowlers. It's not easy when things aren't going your way, but they kept coming back and pushing hard," Rahane said. Regarding Green, he clarified: "He was actually struggling with cramps, which is why he was in and out of the field."

With PTI Inputs

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