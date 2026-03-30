There will be no official broadcast of IPL 2026 in Bangladesh despite an apparent U-turn from the government, as JioStar ended its broadcast agreement in the country. The Bangladesh government had banned IPL broadcasts following the decision taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, despite buying him for Rs 9.2 crore in the auction. However, the authorities recently changed their stance and said that if any broadcaster was willing to show the games in Bangladesh, they would not be stopped. However, JioStar said that the agreement with Bangladesh broadcaster T Sports was terminated "with immediate effect." The company further said that the reason for the decision was "continued failure and default in adhering to the payment timelines stipulated under the agreement."

T Sports has sub-licensed the rights for IPL and WPL seasons from 2023 to 2027, and this termination means that the Women's Premier League will also not be broadcast in Bangladesh from now on.

There is no official partner in place to air the IPL matches in Bangladesh and, despite the possible green signal from the new government, no other company is currently in the race to secure the broadcasting rights.

The Bangladesh government is still reviewing the ban and will take the final decision based on recommendations from the sports ministry. However, the termination of the contract by JioStar means that there will be no local broadcaster for the IPL even if the government officially changes its stance.

The tournament is already underway, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning their opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the second match of the competition, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious against Kolkata Knight Riders.

There are no Bangladeshi cricketers playing in the IPL, as Mustafizur was the only one who found a buyer in the auction.