Following his side's win over the Mumbai Indians (MI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head hailed Abhishek Sharma as "one of the best" spin hitters he has ever seen and expressed happiness at finally getting a big knock under his belt this season. The 'Travi-Shek' opening pair once again produced fireworks, but instead of operating with brief cameos in the background, Travis finally returned to his most dangerous form against the five-time champions, scoring a brisk 30-ball 76, with four boundaries and eight sixes which killed the 244 run chase in the powerplay itself. On the other side, it was Abhishek who took the backseat, scoring 45 in 24 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes during a 129-run opening stand.

Speaking on 'Match Centre Live' after consolidating their hold on the third spot with their sixth win, Head said on his stand with Abhishek that he prefers giving Abhishek the strike whenever a spinner comes to bowl and is in awe of his abilities against spin.

"I know that if spin comes on, I just give him the strike. I probably have not played with a better spin-hitting batter ever. I think he is one of the best I have ever seen in terms of ball-striking against spin. I know in the Powerplay, we saw again in this game that teams have started to go off pace against us. So, it is about getting him on strike and watching him go about his work. He puts teams under immense pressure. It is a great partnership; we do not have to talk too much," he said.

Abhishek holds the Orange Cap for most runs this season so far, with 425 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of 209.35, including a century and three fifties. After woes against spin bowling in the T20 World Cup, Abhishek has so far averaged 57.3 and struck at over 235 against spin in six innings, being dismissed thrice.

On making a return back to form after a lull in the first half of the tournament, Travis said that one just cannot score runs and win all the matches single-handedly in a dominant fashion, and the team feels in a great headspace currently.

"It is nice to contribute. Two wins on the road are obviously really important as well. It's not often you win five games in a row in the IPL. So, we' are in a good space. It is a hard competition to be in. When it is your night, it is your night. You are not expected to score runs every game and win games every time. If you can win two or three games in this competition by yourself, you go a long way towards getting seven to eight wins and playing in the Playoffs. Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) has done that a couple of times, Ishan and Klaasen have been incredible, and our bowlers have been good," he concluded.

In nine matches so far, Head has scored 262 runs in nine innings at an average of 29.11 and a strike rate of 163.75, including one fifty.

Coming to the match, MI opted to bat first, with Will Jacks (46 in 22 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Ryan Rickelton putting on an explosive 93-run stand. Rickelton stayed till the end, bringing his maiden IPL century and the fastest one for MI, stitching valuable partnerships with Naman Dhir (22 in 17 balls, with three fours) and skipper Hardik Pandya (31 in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes). Ricketon carried his bat for 123* in 55 balls, with 10 fours and eight sixes, making sure that MI reached 243/5.

Praful Hinge (2/54) and Eshan Malinga (1/29) were standout bowlers for SRH.

During the chase, Travis Head roared back to form, scoring a 30-ball 76 (with four boundaries and eight sixes) and stitching a 129-run stand with Abhishek Sharma (45 in 24 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes). Despite slipping to 133/3 in 9.4 overs courtesy of Allah Ghazanfar (2/51) and Hardik Pandya (1/39), SRH chased down the target with Heinrich Klaasen (65* in 30 balls, with seven fours and four sixes) laying down the anchor with Nitish Kumar Reddy (21 in 17 balls, with three fours) for a 80-run stand and Salil Arora (30* in 10 balls, with two fours and three sixes) playing a fiery cameo.

SRH made a lightwork of the chase with six wickets and eight balls in hand, registering their sixth win of the season in nine matches and staying at third position with 12 points. MI is at the ninth spot and desperately needs to win their remaining matches to stay in the playoffs hunt.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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