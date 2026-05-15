A video of Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma recently went viral on social media for the wrong reasons. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer came under intense criticism from several social media users for calling the Mumbai Indians batter with the phrase "Oye, andhere" (roughly translated as "Hey, darkness") in the video. Several users on the internet called out Arshdeep's language, pointing out the racial connotations attached to the slang. After the video surfaced, MI beat PBKS by six wickets in a last-ball thriller, and the post they winning team made the next day reignited the chatter around Arshdeep's 'andhera' jibe.

Chasing a 201-run target, Mumbai Indians were reduced to 88 for 3 in 9.3 overs, but Tilak's unbeaten 75, laced with six fours and as many sixes, took the side home with a ball to spare. The southpaw won the Player of the Match award for his knock.

MI then posted a video of the batter with awards in his hands. The clip opened with a dark view before the light was thrown on Tilak. "Andhera tera maine le liya, mera ujla sitaara tere naam kiya (I have taken your darkness and handed my shining star to you)," are the lyrics of a Bollywood song that played in the background.

Check out some reactions:

"I always say that I love finishing games, but playing in the World Cup and playing quite a few international games for the country helps me (understand) how to finish games, and you get that experience and confidence. So with that, I think I keep improving my game," said Tilak after the game.

"To be honest, we weren't expecting the wicket to be like this because the ball was (coming on) slightly slow and low, so it was not easy to hit strokes. We saw in the first half how Punjab struggled in the first 15 overs. After that, Azmatullah (Omarzai) and Vishnu (Vinod), the way they played, got them to a good total. But we were thinking that we will take the game as deep as possible. And I was believing in myself that I could do it (finish the game). So I was just holding my shape and backing my basics. I was believing in myself that I'd finish the game," he added.

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