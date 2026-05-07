Senior India pacer Umesh Yadav says Jasprit Bumrah has been trying too many things and that is the reason for his inconsistent run this IPL, while experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has succeeded because of his clear planning and ability to deliver in both the Powerplay and death overs. Bhuvneshwar is so far the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL with 17 wickets from nine games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while, on the other hand, Mumbai Indians' Bumrah has struggled this season, picking up just three scalps from 10 games.

"Bhuvi's and his team's planning is clear. He bowls in the Powerplay and death overs, and his game plan is set. He is able to swing it both ways," Umesh, a JioHotstar expert, said.

"Bhuvi is consistent with his line and length and variations, and Bumrah is trying a lot of things, which is creating problems for him.

"Bumrah is not consistent this season for Mumbai. Sometimes he is asked to bowl in the Powerplay, and sometimes he comes on to bowl in situations that are not under pressure. That is affecting him. MI needs to create chances for Bumrah to attack and give him opportunities to take wickets."

Umesh also said that Rishabh Pant's form cost Lucknow Super Giants dearly. Apart from that, they failed to field the right combination.

"It's his (Pant's) decision, he has got responsibility and he needs to take decisions. In the last two years, his and the team's performance has been down. This year, the batting is up and down, unlike last year."

"The combination is not settling. Pant's form is not good, Nicholas Pooran has only scored in the last match. Everything is not working for them. Batting is an issue this year. Everyone needs to contribute together in T20," he said.

"Their batting order is not consistent. You are just searching; you need to believe a bit and not change the order in every match. For that, you need to sit and talk with the batters," he added.

Asked about his predictions for the play-offs, Umesh said: "Punjab, RCB, Rajasthan and SRH are likely contenders for the top four."

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