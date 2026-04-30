Eight matches, 180 balls, 2 wickets, strike rate 90 - that's Jasprit Bumrah's numbers in IPL 2026 so far. By the lofty standards that Bumrah has set for himself over the years, this season has been a big struggle. Mumbai Indians' consistent performances have almost always aligned with Bumrah's precision bowling. This time, however, both have had to endure difficulties. This is the first time since 2015 that Bumrah's economy rate has gone above eight runs per over. It currently stands at 8.80. While many bowlers would happily take that number, for a bowling great like Bumrah, the slide may not be to his liking. More importantly, Bumrah's lack of wickets is hurting MI.

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard admitted that Bumrah "hasn't been up to the mark" in the post-match press conference after MI's latest loss against SRH.

"When a cricketer is not doing well, we look at every single aspect as to why he's not doing well. And there's no difference when it comes to Jasprit Bumrah. He has done this for years. And as a human being, he is entitled as well to make mistakes, not have a good day, not have a good season, or not have a good couple of months. And I just feel that we need to sometimes remember the good things that he has done. Yes, we try to live in the present, and he hasn't been up to the mark, but he's still been a number one bowler for Mumbai Indians and India over a period of time," Pollard said in the press conference after the loss to SRH.

Pollard was also extremely candid about his side's inability to put together a "complete game of cricket" so far. But the MI batting coach pointed out that the dressing room is willing to put up a fight and has not yet accepted defeat, despite losing six of their eight games. With six more games to go, MI still have the opportunity to reach a maximum of 16 points if they go on a winning streak from their next game.

"It has not been as consistent as we would have hoped. The results are showing. It is something you cannot shy away from. Collectively, we have not been good enough. We just need to be collectively better as a unit. That is as much as you can ask. You can ask them to execute better in different areas of the game," he said.

"But we need to play that complete game of cricket to win a match. It is getting difficult with the way cricket is going, but what I can safely say is that in the dressing room, the guys are wanting to fight.

"We have lost games, but we have not accepted defeat. When I said defeat, I didn't want the headlines to suggest that Mumbai Indians have been eliminated, because mathematically and from a points perspective, we are still very much in the tournament. Yes, we have accepted losses because we lost the last couple of games, but we have not accepted defeat because we are not out of the tournament. We are still looking to go back and see what we can do and how far we can go in this tournament," he concluded

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