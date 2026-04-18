Mumbai Indians have endured a horrendous start to the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, winning just one of their first five games. Though the fault lies in every department, the bowling unit has specifically faced intense criticism over repeated failures. The likes of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have leaked runs aplenty, so much so that former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, a World Cup winner in 1983, has asked the franchise to settle their dues and send the duo home.

Srikkanth, known for his unfiltered analysis of cricket matches, players, and teams, found it baffling that Chahar and Shardul, two of the most expensive bowlers in terms of economy rate this season, are still playing for the franchise.

"I don't know how MI are playing Deepak Chahar in the XI. I don't know why they retained him. First over, he gave away 21 runs. In the previous match, it was 22 runs. 2.3 overs, 45 runs," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel. "Our sir, Shardul Thakur. 3 overs, 42 runs. Combined, they bowled 5.3 overs and gave away 87 runs.

"How can you win a match if two of your important bowlers are giving away 87 runs in 5.3 overs? How can you play both of them in the XI? I asked that question in the pre-match show. Are you saying they don't have any good bowling options?"

Giving blunt advice to the MI management, Srikkanth asked the owners to pay Chahar and Shardul their due money and send them home.

"Send them home. Pay them their money and request them to not return this season. Tell them if they are needed, they will be called. Yes, you can do this. It's not wrong," he stated.

While Chahar and Shardul have leaked plenty of runs, Mumbai's marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in the first five matches. Srikkanth feels Bumrah needs a break, having been overburdened in recent months.

"Five matches wicketless. He got hit also. He needs a mental break and a physical break. He gave his life and was at the peak of his prowess in the T20 World Cup. He was in the running for the Player of the Tournament award. They are now overburdening him," Srikkanth commented. "I don't understand how I rated this bowling attack 9.5 at the start of the season. Even if they had scored 500, the opposition would have chased it. That's how bad their bowling attack is," he added.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash