Chennai Super Kings are slowly showing signs of resurgence in IPL 2026 with two back-to-back wins. After losing three matches in a row, Ruturaj Gaikwad and his men bounced back strongly by defeating Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, bringing their campaign back on track. However, one thing CSK fans have been desperately missing is the presence of their former skipper and franchise icon, MS Dhoni. The 44-year-old wicketkeeper-batter missed the first two weeks of the tournament due to a calf strain and was expected to feature in the match against KKR, but he ultimately did not take the field.

As CSK gear up for their upcoming clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18, there is some encouraging news for the fans, as Dhoni is likely to return to action.

According to a report by Revsportz, Dhoni is nearing full fitness, and a final call on his availability is expected to be taken on Thursday.

"MS Dhoni will take a call tomorrow morning on whether he will travel to Hyderabad for CSK's match against SRH on Saturday," the report stated.

Talking about CSK's match against KKR, the Yellow Army were asked to bat first and posted a competitive total of 192/5 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson played a fluent knock of 48 off 32 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes, while Dewald Brevis contributed a valuable 41 off 29 balls, striking four fours and two sixes. Kartik Tyagi was the standout bowler for KKR, finishing with figures of 2/35.

In response, KKR were reduced to 29/2 early in the chase but briefly steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership between skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 28 off 22 balls with two sixes, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who made 27 off 19 deliveries, including three fours and a six.

However, a game-changing spell from Noor Ahmad derailed KKR's chase, as they slumped to 90/6 before eventually finishing on 160/7.

KKR remain winless in the tournament, having suffered four defeats along with one no result, and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, CSK have climbed to the eighth spot with four points from five matches.

(With ANI Inputs)

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