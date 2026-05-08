Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have played 10 matches in IPL 2026 but the passionate fans of the franchise are yet to see legendary skipper MS Dhoni take the field. Dhoni, 44, is yet to totally recover from an injury that he suffered ahead of the tournament. Dhoni's prolonged absence has caused fans and experts to ponder whether he will even play a single match this season and announce his retirement. However, Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke emphasised Dhoni's importance even at 44, and said that critics should not wish for his retirement.

"MS Dhoni is CSK. If you go watch a CSK game, everyone has the No.7 yellow jersey on. In terms of sponsors coming to the team, every sponsor would want MS Dhoni to be part of that team. He is that significant in India and CSK," Clarke said, speaking on his Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

"He's still the best wicketkeeper in T20s. He is one of a kind. So people need to be careful in wishing him to retire," Clarke stated.

Clarke suggested that Dhoni would not be deeply involved with cricket after his retirement. He stated that Dhoni would be missed, just like Virat Kohli is missed in Test cricket.

"When he retires, we probably won't see him involved in cricket. He certainly won't commentate. I doubt he will stay on as a mentor with CSK. I can't imagine him going into coaching. I would love to see him stay involved with cricket, because the game will miss him.

"I hope people understand that now. Don't wish him out soon and try to keep him involved in the sport," Clarke said

"That's the reason I miss the likes of Virat Kohli in Test cricket. I think Test cricket misses Virat Kohli," he further said.

Clarke said that Dhoni is still good enough to get into the playing XI of any IPL side.

"His keeping is good enough to be selected in any team. Because he has been so good for so long, we want him to bat No.4 and score a hundred every time and be the best keeper in the world, while being captain. But he still has a big role around the team, just that as he gets older, the responsibilities change," he explained.

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