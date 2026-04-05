Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a massive update on MS Dhoni at the toss during the IPL 2026 encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. Dhoni missed the first two matches of the competition and was once again excluded from the CSK playing XI as he continues his recovery from a calf strain. Gaikwad was asked about the veteran wicketkeeper-batter at the toss ahead of the RCB clash, stating that Dhoni is "getting back slowly" and will take some time to be completely fit. He did not confirm whether Dhoni would be available for CSK's next game.

"We will bowl first. Obviously, it's a high-scoring ground. Looks like a good pitch; there's going to be some runs. We'll look to restrict them as much as possible. MS is getting back slowly. Sometimes it takes time; if he's ready to play, it'll be soon. The first game was disappointing, but our batting was much better in the second game. Everyone is feeling confident. Same team for us."

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Both sides are unchanged..

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy.

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