Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni is likely to travel with the team for their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium this Friday. Dhoni, who is recovering from a calf injury, is yet to play a game this season and has traveled with the squad for only two away fixtures so far. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that Dhoni's ticket has been booked for the trip to Lucknow ahead of the upcoming match.

According to Cricbuzz, the management and players are hopeful that the former captain will make the trip. There is growing debate that Dhoni, 44, is likely to feature in at least one of CSK's three remaining matches, if not all of them.

However, reports suggest Dhoni is hesitant to disrupt the current team combination, especially since CSK is currently on a three-game winning streak.

Dhoni injured his knee ahead of the IPL 2026 during a practice session, and he has not played a single match for the team in the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, CSK have made a strong comeback in IPL 2026 after a poor start as they have won three out of the last four matches and are placed at sixth position in the points table with 10 points in 10 matches.

They can secure their place in the playoffs if they win a minimum of two out of the last three matches remaining. After LSG, CSK will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (home) and Gujarat Titans (away).

Recently, former India captain Anil Kumble suggested that Dhoni might not play against LSG despite working hard to regain full match fitness, as the five-time champions would not want to disturb a successful combination.

"CSK are the kind of side that don't like their winning streak to end. They don't tinker much with their winning combination, and they believe in backing their players," Kumble told Jio Hotstar.

"Now, MS Dhoni has been batting a lot in the nets. He has even been practicing wicketkeeping in net sessions, which is very surprising because he is someone who never keeps wickets in the nets. He is doing that and trying his best to return to full match fitness," he added.

(With Agency Inputs)

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