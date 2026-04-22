It is El Clasico of IPL on Thursday night -- Mumbai vs Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium. While cricket is a team game, the news is about potential return of the two superstars of the game- MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Both likely to play on Thursday night, because the stakes for their respective teams are very high. It is the Indian Premier League's most storied rivalry that returns to the Wankhede - a venue that has witnessed some of the league's most defining moments. However the context of Thursday's contest is urgency, desperation, and a battle of survival. At the heart of the narrative are two of the league's biggest icons - MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma - both expected to return in a clash that could define their teams' seasons, as their respective team sources have told NDTV. Both aware of the urgency of the situation.

This will be MSD's maiden appearance in the season. The likely inclusion comes as a tactical boost as much as a necessity. Ayush Mhatre's injury has disrupted the balance of the team. For Chennai, it is an advantage that MSD looks to have recovered from calf strain, is travelling with the squad, he is actively wicketkeeping and batting in training sessions as well. Even if he is not 100% on match day, all the signs point toward a return at a ground that holds rich memories for him - Wankhede, where he famously sealed India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

The timing couldn't be more critical. Chennai are reeling from a crushing 10-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad - a result that has left their campaign on the brink. With just two wins from six matches, another loss could all but shut the door on their playoff hopes. Selection decisions, including whether to bring in Spencer Johnson, will be closely watched as the team searches for answers.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, arrive with momentum on their side. Their emphatic 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans has boosted not just their net run rate but also their belief. Yet, even in victory, concerns persist. The absence of Rohit Sharma was felt at the top, with the side losing three wickets in the powerplay. Sharma had suffered a hamstring injury during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rohit's expected return could be the stabilising force Mumbai need. Like Dhoni, his presence extends beyond numbers.

Both franchises, five-time champions and pillars of IPL history, find themselves in unfamiliar territory this season. With identical records of two wins in six matches, the margin for error has all but disappeared. While Mumbai holds a slight edge with a superior net run rate, and a historical 21-18 head-to-head advantage, those numbers offer little comfort in a season where consistency has been missing.

And here is the equation: a minimum of eight wins is typically required to secure a playoff berth. For both teams, another defeat would mean needing to win six of their remaining seven matches, which is a near-impossible climb in a league as competitive as the IPL.

This makes Thursday night's encounter more than just a rivalry.

Tickets for this encounter have flown off the shelf. Expect many travelling CSK fans to catch MS Dhoni in action mode. The spotlight will be on the two icons, even as they collectively fight with their teams to stay alive in IPL season 19.

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