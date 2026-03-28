MS Dhoni, who is set to turn 45 in July this year, will continue playing for Chennai Super Kings, at least for one more season. Defying all odds, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter continues to provide his services to the five-time champions on the field of cricket. However, Dhoni's contribution and appearance for CSK have become limited of late, especially last season. In IPL 2025, Dhoni came in to bat down the order during the final few overs for the side. Meanwhile, the player has continued to face fitness issues over the past few years due to his recurring knee injury.

Dhoni scored 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in IPL 2025.

As Dhoni gears up to play his 19th IPL season, former India batter Aakash Chopra, who also represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the first two seasons of the tournament, said that it will be a tough task for Dhoni, considering his age.

"It is a little difficult for Dhoni as well because he is on the wrong side of 40. For him, to not play anything for 10 months, turn up for the IPL and switch on, and also play at a number where he gets only 10-12 balls, is the toughest thing to do. Then there are also 20 overs of keeping, so his job is perhaps the toughest," said Chopra on JioStar.

Following a significant squad overhaul and a strategic tilt toward youth, CSK enter IPL 2026 seeking to achieve success like the good old times after finishing at the bottom of the points table last season.

The CSK team management moved swiftly to address the failings of 2025, overhauling the squad with a clear eye on both the present and the years beyond after years of wearing the 'Dad's Army' tag.

The biggest statement of intent was the acquisition of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson via trade, along with youngsters Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, snapped up for Rs 14.20 crore each at the auction.

(With IANS inputs)