Mohammed Shami seems determined to prove his mettle once again during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Having already turned 35, the right-arm pacer is currently out of consideration for the India squad despite proving his fitness after recovering from injury and impressing with his performances in domestic cricket. Now that the selectors continue to keep him on the sidelines, Shami will have the IPL as the final stage where he could force them to take a look at his performances. The player is doing some exceptional training to give his best during the 19th edition of the tournament.

On Wednesday, Shami's IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, shared a video on X in which the pacer could be seen nailing some superb yorkers. LSG's bowling coach Bharat Arun stood near the stumps at the non-striker's end, observing Shami from close quarters.

LSG head coach Justin Langer was also left impressed and could not stop himself from praising Shami. "Your yorker... that yorker.. is breathtaking," Langer could be heard saying in the video.

A day earlier, the former Australian opener had said Mohammed Shami's presence is vital for all the young bowlers in the team.

"During the team lunch, Mohammed Shami was speaking and all the boys were hanging on his every word, their eyes never left him," Langer remarked on JioHotstar.

"He's incredibly experienced (and) a true warrior. We often discuss big brother-little brother or master-apprentice dynamics in coaching, and that's exactly what we have here," he revealed.

LSG made their first appearance in 2022. The side reached the playoffs in the first two seasons and finished seventh in the points table in the following editions. Currently, LSG are the only active team to have never reached an IPL final.

The Indian Premier League 2026 is set to start on March 28 with a match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. LSG play their first game against Delhi Capitals on April 1.