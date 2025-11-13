Right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami will be eager to perform in the upcoming Indian Premier League season after being snubbed by the Indian team. The 35-year-old pacer last played for the national team in the ICC Champions Trophy in March this year. He was India's joint-highest wicket-taker at the event but failed to find a place in the side afterward. After an injury layoff, Shami made a comeback to competitive cricket with a series of impressive performances at the domestic level, but continues to stay on the sidelines.

As the IPL player retention deadline of November 15 approaches, a new report claims that two franchises are interested in acquiring Shami from SunRisers Hyderabad. Notably, SRH secured the fast bowler's services after buying him for Rs 10 crore at the mega auction held last year.

As per a Cricbuzz report, the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are the two franchises keen to include the player in their squads. The report added that the sides are looking to buy Shami in an all-cash deal. It also mentioned that there is a possibility that the player might be released by SRH to enter the bidding war set to take place in December this year.

The 35-year-old pacer has the experience of playing close to 200 international matches and 119 games in the IPL. He has picked 133 wickets in the Indian tournament at an average of 28.19 and an economy of 8.63. Last year, Shami failed to impress, with just six wickets in nine IPL matches at an average of 56.17 and an economy of 11.23.

The report of LSG being interested in including Shami comes to the fore hours after LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka took to X to share a picture, informing that discussions on their retention have begun. "Delighted to have Tom Moody on board, bringing immense experience and strategic insight. Great discussion with Rishabh Pant, Justin Langer, and Bharat Arun as we plan for the season ahead," Goenka wrote on the platform.