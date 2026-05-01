The Head Coach of Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene read the riot act on Friday, a day ahed of their match against Chennai Super Kings saying every game from hereon is a knock out or like playing the playoffs. MI has endured six defeats, the hammer blow came against Chennai where they slumped to a 103-run loss to deal a significant blow to their campaign. Jayawardene said, "These guys are professional enough to understand that, and they will come back fighting even harder. Then we will see what opportunities we have going forward. That is all I can ask as a coach, and they are up for the challenge."

Backing His Biggest Names

Mumbai's struggles have brought focus on senior players like Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, both match-winners who have carried the expectations of lifting the side out of trouble.

Jayawardene made it clear there is no loss of faith.

"With Surya or Boom, like I said, these are match-winners and they are human. They will go through these things. Their character is that they keep coming back and fighting."

He added that the challenge for the coaching staff is to ensure those players do not feel they must fix everything themselves.

"The conversations we have are about not putting too much pressure on themselves, because they feel they should be able to deliver on their own. So, we just tell them it is fine. These things happen. Let's keep trying."

Jayawardene's Message on Surya and Bumrah

Suryakumar has scored 162 runs with a SR of 140 this season, far from the 2025 when he ended as the Player of the tournament. But Jayawardene insisted the signs are better than the numbers suggest.

"In practice, he is batting as well as anybody. Even when you go into matches, he is hitting the ball well. But the way he has gotten out a few times has been unfortunate. He hits a shot and gets caught on the boundary line. A couple of times he got some good balls and got out."

Jayawardene also drew from personal experience.

"As a batsman myself, I have gone through those kinds of situations where you ask, 'Why is it happening to me?' But it does happen."

And he was quick to place the current dip of both Surya and Bumrah in perspective.

"If you look at Surya for us, he has had three or four brilliant years, not just last year. People like Surya and Bumrah are human. They will have a little run that does not go their way. But they know that. They will come out with a smile and play the same way they know how to play."

Will Rohit Sharma be back?

There was also a cautiously positive update on Rohit Sharma.

"He has progressed well, working really hard to get back," Jayawardene said. "We will make a decision tomorrow."

Whether Rohit returns or not, Surya fires or not, Bumrah strikes or not, the reality, as the head coach has already defined is, every match now is a playoff.

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