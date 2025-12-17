Matheesha Pathirana was sold for a whopping Rs 18 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction on Tuesday, being bought by three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Sri Lankan pacer's big-money buy came just a day after he delivered a 'Player of the Match' performance in the ILT20, firing Sharjah Warriorz to victory with figures of 3/19 against Gulf Giants. However, question marks remain over Pathirana's consistency, particularly after his change in action. England spinner Adil Rashid - Pathirana's teammate at Sharjah Warriorz - stated that the Sri Lankan pacer does not need consistency to thrive in the IPL, and that his unpredictability would make him an X-factor player.

"He (Pathirana) has an unorthodox action. It's similar to Lasith Malinga, but it's much more unorthodox to Malinga," Rashid said, in an interaction with NDTV.

"In T20 cricket, you may not need the consistency that you do in 50-over cricket. T20 cricket is more about being unpredictable; one ball can be straight, one ball can be wide.

"He's come here, he's played a couple of games, he's won a 'Player of the Match'. Personally, he's an X-factor bowler and he's an asset. A real match-winner. It was no surprise he went for the money he did at the IPL. Credit goes to him," Rashid added.

One of the most high-profile overseas pacers in the IPL, Pathirana ended up as the second-costliest player of the IPL 2026 auction. The 22-year-old has scalped 47 wickets in just 32 games so far in his IPL career.

The Sri Lankan made a tremendous impact after coming on as an 'Impact Player' for Sharjah Warriorz in their latest game, scalping three wickets in his four overs to help his side to a second consecutive win in the ILT20 and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Adil Rashid, however, termed the 'Impact Player' role as a "confusing" one.

"My personal opinion - at times the Impact Player rule can be a bit confusing still. It's still relatively new," Rashid stated.

"It's a tricky one (on wanting the rule or not). It can get confusing, but I understand the concept," he added.

Rashid also said that the mood in the Warriorz camp is strong, after back-to-back wins in the ILT20.

"Mood's very good. You can't win all your games, that's franchise cricket. You go through ups and downs. We didn't start off very well, the first three games we lost. We could've won one or two. The last two games we won, it was much-needed, we got some momentum," Rashid said.

Sharjah Warriorz next take on Dubai Capitals on Friday, December 19.