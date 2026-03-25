Punjab Kings have received a timely boost ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026, with Australian duo Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly joining the squad in Mohali. The pair linked up with their teammates at the New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, where they were greeted warmly by the franchise. Both players appeared relaxed and upbeat as they integrated into the camp. Their arrival significantly strengthens the Punjab lineup, adding a blend of proven international pedigree and emerging talent as the team fine-tunes its preparations. PBKS, who finished as runners-up in the previous edition, have been undergoing intensive training in recent weeks and are now entering the final phase of their build-up.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS head into the new season after finishing runners-up in 2025 and will be aiming to go one better in the 19th edition. The side is set to play 14 league matches and scheduled to open their campaign against the Gujarat Titans on April 31.

"Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy," Iyer had said, speaking at the team's jersey unveiling event.

Earlier during the team's first practice session, head coach Ricky Ponting set the tone for the upcoming cash-rich event with a clear message to his players: embrace mistakes, but stay committed to the process. Addressing the squad at the start of their training camp, Ponting emphasised preparation, clarity of roles, and belief in the team's approach.

The former Australian captain underlined that the focus at this stage is purely on preparation rather than immediate results and urged the players to reconnect with the traits that made them successful as a unit.

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