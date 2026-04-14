"From rags to riches" is a phrase that perfectly encapsulates the inspiring journey of young pacer Praful Hinge, whose determination and hard work finally paid off in the form of a dream IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. The Vidarbha-based fast bowler has delivered several impressive spells in domestic cricket, but his sensational four-wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals not only powered SRH to a dominant 57-run victory but also turned him into a household name overnight. The entire nation is now rooting for Hinge, who dismantled RR's batting line-up with three quick wickets in the very first over of the chase.

However, Hinge's road to IPL glory was far from smooth. His journey was riddled with challenges, with a serious back injury proving to be one of the biggest setbacks. In an interaction with The Times of India, Praful's father, Prakash Hinge, revealed how former India pacer and current SRH bowling coach Varun Aaron played a crucial role in helping his son overcome that difficult phase.

"Varun Aaron came like an angel in Praful's career. Unhone bahut injury dekhi hai (Varun's career has been plagued by injuries). When Praful suffered a stress fracture, we all thought his cricket was over. But Varun took him under his wing and helped him recover. He literally hand-held him through that dark phase," Prakash said.

He also revealed that Australian legend Glenn McGrath, who serves as the Director of Coaching at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, played a pivotal role in shaping Praful's career by taking him to Brisbane for advanced training.

"Glenn McGrath was impressed by Praful's line and length and took him to Brisbane. All the expenses were taken care of by the MRF Pace Foundation. We didn't have to pay a single penny," Prakash added.

Coming from a humble background-where his father worked with the Maharashtra State Electricity Board-Praful's rise is a testament to perseverance and passion. While education was a priority in the family, cricket was Praful's true calling.

"I was a government employee, and my daughter is a chartered accountant. For us, education was everything. But this boy, from a very young age, was crazy about cricket. Pure din gully cricket khelta rehta tha; majboori mein academy mein daala, aur phir usne ground ko hi apna ghar bana liya (He would play gully cricket all day. We were forced to enroll him in an academy, and from then on, the ground became his home)," Prakash recalled.

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