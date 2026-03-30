Mumbai Indian skipper Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma rose up as a protector for the cricketer's on Agastya after the franchise's opening Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. Mahieka wasn't happy seeing too many photographers surrounding her and Agastya as the two walked towards their car, after exiting the stadium. Mahieka could even be seen warning photographers to not click pictures as the flashes from camera were hurting Agastya's eyes.

"No lights, no flashes," she could be heard saying in a video that has emerged on social media. She even asked Agastya a few times if he was ok, warning photographers against flashing lights again. Some people even crowded the way towards the car, prompting Maheika to say "raasta de do (please give way)".

Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahaika Sharma is taking care of Hardik's son just like a real mother after the match. When the media flashes were hitting the child's eyes, she asked them to stop the flash and said, “No light please,” while protecting his eyes. pic.twitter.com/NDzY0OYmsU — (@rushiii_12) March 29, 2026

Hardik Pandya In Awe Of Mahieka Sharma

Hardik gave Mahieka a big credit for the positive changes in his life as the Indian team successfully defended the T20 World Cup title last month.

"I had been saying the same thing from the beginning-that we are going to win. I already knew that we were champions and that we would come back with this trophy. I even told Mahieka the same thing, 'Don't worry, we've got this.' I want to play for the team for another ten years and win ten more titles. And I honestly want to say one thing: ever since Mahieka came into my life, everything has been going right. There has been win after win."

Working as both an actress and a model, Mahieka Sharma has established a versatile career spanning music videos, independent cinema, and high-profile commercial campaigns for brands including Tanishq, Uniqlo, and Vivo. Her presence in the fashion industry is equally notable, having walked the runway for premier designers such as Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, and Anita Dongre. Beyond her creative pursuits, she holds an academic background in Economics and Finance and is known for her relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya.