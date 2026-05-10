Lucknow Super Giants found themselves in the middle of a major social media controversy after a backroom staff was allegedly seen using a mobile phone in the dugout. During the match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Sunday, the cameras pointed towards the LSG camp and a visual showed a staff member allegedly on a phone call. The social media users were quick to point out that it was a violation of the BCCI rules and it sparked a major controversy. However, it was not verified whether the visuals were from the LSG dugout or a VIP area at the venue. NDTV was not able to independently confirm the identity of the individual or the exact place where the phone was used at the venue.

According to the Player and Match Official Arena (POMA) rules of the IPL, team managers are allowed to use mobile phones but they can only use in the dressing rooms and not at the dugouts.

"Mobile Phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA other than for a few members of the team. The Team Manager may use a phone in the Dressing Room area but NOT in the Dugout. The Analyst may use his computer at the analyst table. Player and support staff items i.e. phones, smart watches or any other communication devices should be turned off and given to the team SLO for storage on arrival at the stadium. Accredited staff i.e. dressing room attendant, IPL Match Manager, catering staff etc may not take communication devices into the PMOA. Secure boxes will be available at every entrance to securely store devices," the BCCI protocol states.

Chennai Super Kings ended up beating Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) team manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh and handed an official warning for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10.

(With IANS inputs)

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