A moment involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants youngster Naman Tiwari has gone viral following their IPL 2026 encounter on Wednesday. Kohli fell agonisingly short of a half-century but was able to guide his team to a comfortable five-wicket win - a result that took them to the top of the IPL points table. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Kohli was seen having a conversation with the LSG youngsters with Tiwari and Mukul Choudhary standing on both sides of the star cricketer. During the chat, Tiwari suddenly went to touch Kohli's feet but the former India skipper was visibly surprised and quickly stopped the youngster before breaking into a laugh.

Tiwari was picked for Rs 1 crore by LSG after a heated bidding war with Rajasthan Royals.

Kohli on Wednesday said he was satisfied with his intensity and approach despite not being at full fitness as Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2026 match.

Kohli struck a 34-ball 49 to set up RCB's chase of 146, which they completed in 15.1 overs.

"Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best,” Kohli said after the match.

The former India captain was seen training with his left knee heavily strapped ahead of the game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli hit six fours and a six to take his tally to 228 runs in the tournament at an average of 57, claiming the Orange Cap.

"I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well.

"The pitch slowed down considerably and I just wanted to probably keep going in the same manner. But, yeah, in the end, should have probably finished that one off as well."

(With PTI inputs)

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