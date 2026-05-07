Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 clash on Thursday at the Ekana Stadium. Rishabh Pant and Co have endured a tough campaign so far, winning just two of their nine matches and languishing near the bottom of the table. Their most recent setback came against Mumbai Indians, where they failed to defend a mammoth total of 228. Meanwhile, defending champions RCB enter this contest on the back of a four-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans. This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season, with RCB having emerged victorious by five wickets in their earlier encounter. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026: