Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 clash on Thursday at the Ekana Stadium. Rishabh Pant and Co have endured a tough campaign so far, winning just two of their nine matches and languishing near the bottom of the table. Their most recent setback came against Mumbai Indians, where they failed to defend a mammoth total of 228. Meanwhile, defending champions RCB enter this contest on the back of a four-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans. This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season, with RCB having emerged victorious by five wickets in their earlier encounter. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026:
IPL 2026 Live Score: Will LSG batters survive against RCB's bowling?
LSG's batting line-up now faces a formidable RCB bowling attack spearheaded by veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood. Krunal Pandya too has enjoyed an impressive campaign, claiming nine wickets and troubling batters with an effective bouncer variation. Suyash Sharma and Romario Shepherd also impressed in the previous game, although RCB's batting collapse proved decisive in the defeat to GT.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Inconsistency hurts LSG
Lucknow Super Giants' campaign has unravelled due to inconsistent performances, tactical instability and repeated failures to close out matches. Key batters such as Mitchell Marsh, skipper Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have struggled for consistency, while frequent reshuffling of the batting order has further compounded their problems. Pant, in particular, finds himself under scrutiny over his white-ball form.
IPL 2026 Live Score: RCB's strong batting
Despite the collapse, RCB's batting this season has largely revolved around aggressive intent. Virat Kohli has been in sublime form with 379 runs, while Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar have also made important contributions. With regular opener Phil Salt ruled out due to a finger injury, the responsibility of providing explosive starts alongside Kohli will rest on Jacob Bethell.
LSG vs RCB Live: Virat Kohli eyes big feat
In today's IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli will be eyeing a huge feat. If he hits eight sixes in today's match, he will become second batter to hit 200 sixes as an opener in the IPL. So far, only KL Rahul has got the feat with 201 sixes as an opener.
LSG vs RCB Live: Survival clash for LSG
Lucknow Super Giants are languishing at the bottom of the standings after losing five of their last six matches. Their lone success in that period came against Kolkata Knight Riders via a Super Over in a tied game, but it failed to arrest their slide as they were comprehensively beaten by Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their previous outing.
LSG vs RCB Live: RCB look to bounce back
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to rediscover their batting rhythm after a rare collapse in their previous outing as they aim to strengthen their play-off push against bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants. RCB are currently placed second on the table but remain tied on 12 points with four other teams. They will need to regroup quickly after suffering a four-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
LSG vs RCB Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, straight from the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. Stay tuned for all the live updates.