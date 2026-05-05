Marking a return from injury on Monday, Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role in the Mumbai Indians' victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rohit emerged as the top-scoring batter in the match, registering an 84-run knock of 44 balls, while also orchestrating a match-winning partnership of 143 runs for the first wicket with Ryan Rickelton. After the game, Rohit engaged in a casual chat with the owner of the LSG franchise, Sanjiv Goenka, who shared a post on Tuesday, calling the MI stalwart a 'living legend'.

The 39-year-old opener batter was making his return to the MI playing XI after missing a few matches due to injury, and he played an impactful knock in just 44 balls with the help of six fours and seven sixes. As Goenka met Rohit after the game, he couldn't stop hailing his humility.

"The warmth @ImRo45 carries shows up in every conversation I have with him. His humility is evident in every moment spent around him. That's what makes him a champion and a living legend," the post from the LSG owner read.

The warmth @ImRo45 carries shows up in every conversation I have with him. His humility is evident in every moment spent around him. That's what makes him a champion and a living legend. pic.twitter.com/ShiiaWfjUK — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) May 5, 2026

Speaking on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live', the former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar lauded Rohit Sharma's batting display against LSG.

"I have been watching Rohit Sharma closely over the last year. Ever since he was removed as captain in white-ball cricket and the IPL, he has focused more on his batting. He scored runs in the ODI series against Australia, did well in the home series, and now he is doing the same in the IPL. In the IPL, he usually scores 400 to 500 runs a season, but his knocks are often impactful. He may not have many 80-plus innings, but his 40 to 50-run starts give his team early momentum," said Gavaskar.

"The change in his game is clear: he now wants to bat deeper and leave a bigger impact. In this 84-run knock, we saw all the typical Rohit Sharma shots. The pull shot was on display. Short balls disappeared into the stands. Full deliveries were driven through the cover region. He also lofted long off with ease. Against left-arm spinner M Siddharth, he played down the ground, hitting against the turn. We saw a focused Rohit Sharma against LSG. If he continues this form, the Mumbai Indians will hurt the playoff hopes of many teams in the remaining matches," he further added.

With ANI Inputs

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