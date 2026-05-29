Indian Premier League (IPL) founder and former chairman Lalit Modi has termed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the best buy of any player in the tournament's history. His remarks came after the 15-year-old wonderkid smashed a sensational 97 off just 29 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2026. The teenager slammed a total of 12 sixes in his innings, surpassing Chris Gayle's all-time record for the most maximums in an IPL season. Sooryavanshi left the Windies great behind, setting a new record with 65 sixes in the ongoing season.

After the player's terrific knock, Lalit Modi took to X to share a video from the IPL 2025 auction, in which Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 1.1 crore. RR had defeated Delhi Capitals in an intense bidding war to secure Sooryavanshi.

"Best buy of any player in history," Lalit Modi captioned the post while also tagging Sooryavanshi and RR in it.

Rajasthan Royals' star batter Sooryavanshi on Wednesday narrowly missed registering the fastest century in IPL history during his team's Eliminator clash. The 15-year-old, playing in his second season of the world's most lucrative T20 league, was just one hit away from reaching triple figures, ending on 97 off 29 balls.

He missed achieving the feat of the fastest IPL century by just one ball, as he, on the next delivery, played an upper-cut off a short ball from Praful Hinge, which flew to R Smaran at deep third man. Sooryavanshi walked off for 97 off 29 balls after hammering 12 sixes and five boundaries.

West Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in the IPL, off 30 balls, during his knock of 175 off 66 balls, which included 17 sixes and 13 fours, against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013.

Coming into this clash, Sooryavanshi was six sixes behind Gayle, who had recorded 59 sixes in the 2012 edition. Sooryavanshi's dozen hits over the ropes took him past Gayle's record, as the youngster accumulated 65 maximums in IPL 2026.

His tally of 65 sixes was also well clear of the season's second-best, Abhishek Sharma's 43 maximums.

Sooryavanshi had earlier recorded the second-fastest century in IPL history - off 35 balls - when he scored 101 off 38 balls (11 sixes, seven fours) in IPL 2025 for RR against Gujarat Titans.

The left-handed opening batter also holds the record for the third-fastest IPL ton, off 36 balls, after hitting 12 sixes and five fours in his 37-ball 103 against SRH earlier this season.

(With PTI inputs)

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