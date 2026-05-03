Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson was handed one demerit point and a warning for his aggressive act against Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for giving a fiery send-off to Sooryavanshi after dismissing the teenager. Amid criticism over his gesture, Punjab Kings pacer Lockie Ferguson has defended Jamieson, saying that his celebration reflected 'passion' more than anything else.

"Kyle's a good mate of mine. He got pretty fired up, which is pretty understandable. Not easy to get wickets in this part of the world, and that was a big one. So I think it's part of the game. I think fans like to see the passion. I can't comment on anything from a governing body point of view, but as a player, I think the passion coming out is great for the game," Ferguson told reporters during a virtual roundtable chat.

Ferguson insisted that celebrations and send-offs are all part of the game, adding a layer of excitement to the contest.

"As a fan of the game, you like to see players getting passionate, players showing emotion, players being excited to take a wicket. He's obviously a big guy too, so when a big guy has a lot of emotions, it looks even bigger," he added.

After the match, Jamieson said the Delhi Capitals had done its homework but still felt the pressure of facing an unusually composed teenage batter.

"I'm up here. I don't think I've ever been so fearful of a 15-year-old kid in my life. But yeah, we'd obviously done a bit of planning leading into the game, and it was just nice that it played off," Jamieson said in a video released by IPL on X.

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