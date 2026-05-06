India's legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League. He now actively works as a cricket expert, doing commentary for the broadcasters. Besides this, Ashwin also posts regular videos of pre-match and post-match analysis on his YouTube channels. As the player skipped the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 game, fans were a bit disappointed. The match saw MI's veteran player and Ashwin's former India teammate, Rohit Sharma, return to action after recovering from injury and smashing 84 off just 44 balls.

When asked why he "ignored" Rohit's innings, Ashwin came up with a funny reply. "Fans are saying you come and analyse RCB, Virat Kohli's game but Rohit Sharma played such a fine knock after so long. You ignored him. Kuch hua hai kya aapka Rohit se? (did something happen between you and Rohit)," Ashwin was asked by the anchor in jest.

"Haan thoda lafda ho gaya na (Yes, I had a bit of a tussle)," a cheeky Ashwin replied on his YouTube channel.

"You are saying anything. If I have had any tussle with anyone, I would not keep it to myself. Please understand me and keep a soft corner for me as well. I did commentary for two consecutive days and then travelled, came home, and slept at night," he explained.

Praising the knock of the MI batter, Ashwin said, "Rohit Sharma played a very good knock. The way he hit Avesh Khan for a six over extra cover, put it in a loop, and watch it 1,000 times. What a shot. He also hit Manimaran Siddharth for a six over the bowler. But LSG and MI have no scene in this IPL. Mumbai have nothing to prove. They only have themselves to prove. But even against LSG, they were in trouble with the ball. So, let's see if they can do better from hereon."

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton played fiery knocks as Mumbai Indians outplayed Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in a high-scoring clash on Monday.

Rohit smashed a fluent 84 off 44 balls and stitched a 143-run opening stand with Rickelton (83 off 32 balls) to power MI past LSG's 228 for five. Mumbai Indians chased down the target in 18.4 overs, notching up their third win in 10 matches to move to six points.

Lucknow, meanwhile, remained rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points from nine outings.

Both sides are almost out of IPL 2026 playoffs race.

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