Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya has long been at the centre of a rumour that all is not well between him and his brother, Hardik. The Pandya brothers also had the opportunity to face each other on the field as RCB took on the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season a few days ago. Fans tried to read between the lines as videos of Krunal bowling to Hardik surfaced on the internet; however, when asked about an apparent "fight" with Hardik, Krunal laughed it off.

Appearing on the RCB podcast with Danish Sait, Krunal was asked amusingly if all is well between him and the Mumbai Indians captain. The southpaw confirmed everything was fine.

When asked by Danish, "All ok there, or some fighting?", Krunal continued to laugh before the host remarked, "Kane and Undertaker also fight sometimes."

Asked again, "All ok?", Krunal responded, "All ok."





Krunal's hairstyles, business ventures, on field tactics & antics, and some personal life secrets - Mr. Nags bowls bouncers to Krunal Pandya on this latest episode of @bigbasket_com presents RCB Insider.… pic.twitter.com/iI4U3KofMI — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2026

Further in the video, Krunal also opened up on accusations that he sledged Lucknow Super Giants youngster Mukul Choudhary. He explained that he was only speaking to him candidly, but his actions were interpreted in the wrong way.

"People were saying 'sledging a youngster'. I bowled to him, on the first ball he hit a paddle. I didn't sledge him, just said, 'Mukul you are a young guy, you can hit sixes over long-on or long-off, hit me there.' He was laughing, it was just a joke. With my hairstyle, people think I am very serious and angry, but I am not," he said.

Krunal has been one of the pillars for RCB this season, showing the new skills he has incorporated into his bowling to become a more relevant player in T20 cricket. The left-arm spinner, who also bats down the order, has surprised many batters with his bouncers.

As RCB enjoy a positive start to the new campaign, Krunal is hoping to impress the national selection committee and earn a recall to the senior Indian team.

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