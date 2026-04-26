Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has hailed KL Rahul's superb 152-run knock, describing it as a "vintage" innings marked by pure class and aggressive intent during the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2026 clash on Saturday afternoon. Speaking as a JioStar expert on Star Sports, Kaif said the innings showcased Rahul at his fluent best despite ending on the losing side. "He played a special knock; this was vintage KL Rahul. The way he attacked the bowlers was pure class," he said.

Kaif praised the variety in Rahul's strokeplay, noting how he dominated all areas of the ground. "He drove through the covers, pulled over square leg, and lofted straight down the ground. No bowler was spared. Every delivery was treated with intent," he added.

Despite the brilliance of the innings, Rahul's effort ended in disappointment as his team fell short in the contest. Kaif highlighted the emotional contrast between personal success and team defeat in cricket.

"He remained unbeaten till the end, yet finished on the losing side. That is the cruel side of cricket. KL Rahul must be shattered. This innings will be remembered, but the defeat will hurt more than the runs," Kaif said.

Rahul's mammoth unbeaten knock of 152 went in vain as Punjab Kings pulled off the biggest run chase in IPL history to remain unbeaten in the competition.

DC suffered a six-wicket defeat despite setting a 265-run target for PBKS at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Rahul made 152 not out off 67 balls, which is the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history.

He overtook Abhishek Sharma's score of 141, which was made last year against Punjab Kings. Rahul also became the third batter to cross the 150-run mark in IPL after RCB's Chris Gayle (175 not out off 66 balls against Pune Warriors India in 2013) and KKR's Brendon McCullum (158 not out off 73 balls against RCB in 2008).

Rahul's century came in just 47 balls, outdoing Virender Sehwag and Quinton de Kock's 48-ball hundreds to become DC's fastest IPL century. With this massive score, KL also outclassed franchise icon Rishabh Pant's 128* against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2018 as DC's highest individual score.

With two centuries each for DC, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KL Rahul stands alone in IPL history as the only batter to score multiple hundreds for three different franchises.

Rahul ended the day with 5,579 IPL runs and six centuries. He overtook another long-haired wicketkeeper-batter, MS Dhoni, on the all-time IPL run charts to move into sixth place.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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