Kolkata Knight Riders' pacer Matheesha Pathirana finally got into action for them on Saturday, but their joy was short-lived as the pacer ended up hurting his left calf during the match against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Sri Lankan fast bowler was bought for a whopping sum of Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. He, however, missed the initial phase of the tournament due to a calf injury he had suffered in the T20 World Cup 2026 that concluded in March. In his maiden game for KKR, the pacer bowled only eight balls before walking off the ground due to injury.

Matheesha Pathirana retired hurt just after 8 balls



- KKR buys him in 18 CR in Auction.

- Missed half season due to injury.

- Joins KKR after half season.

- Today is Debut match of Pathirana for KKR.

- Bowled only 8 balls & retired hurt. pic.twitter.com/1WsZqmInlU — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) May 16, 2026

UNREAL BAD LUCK



Matheesha Pathirana leaving the field



- He looked in pain https://t.co/p0yNbdUmU0 pic.twitter.com/EO4lD6iQ5c — KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) May 16, 2026

Matheesha Pathirana off the field after bowling 8 balls. pic.twitter.com/QIFnd3Kp3m — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 16, 2026

Finn Allen unleashed a stunning 35-ball 93 after surviving two early chances, as Kolkata Knight Riders capitalised on Gujarat Titans' sloppy fielding to pile up their season's highest total of 247 for two.

The explosive New Zealand opener made GT pay dearly for dropping him on 14 and 33, smashing 10 sixes and four boundaries in a breathtaking assault, with 86 runs coming through boundaries.

If Allen ripped apart the bowling in the first half, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82 not out) and Cameron Green (52 not out) maintained the momentum with unbeaten fifties in their 108-run stand off just 53 balls for the third wicket.

GT dropped as many as four catches in the innings, with all three KKR half-centurions - Allen, Raghuvanshi, and Green - making them pay heavily.

Raghuvanshi got a reprieve on 52 by Washington Sundar. Green was dropped on 23 by Arshad Khan off Rashid Khan.

Asked to bowl first by skipper Shubman Gill on a sticky surface that had remained under covers after rain, Gujarat's disciplined attack struggled badly, as poor catching compounded their problems during KKR's relentless batting display.

Allen set the tone as the home side raced to 100 in nine overs; they then took just eight more overs to get to 200, with the Green-Raghuvanshi combine doing well in their must-win match.

He survived a difficult chance on 14 when the tall Jason Holder got his fingertips to a sharp opportunity at cover off Mohammed Siraj.

The Kiwi opener then tore into Kagiso Rabada, launching successive sixes - one straight over mid-off and another whipped over midwicket off a 149 kph delivery - to race to 28 from just 11 balls.

While Allen dominated from one end, Ajinkya Rahane never quite settled during his scratchy 14 off 14 balls before Siraj cleaned him up.

There was a brief slowdown inside the powerplay after Rahane's departure before Allen got another life.

Introduced into the attack, Holder induced a mishit from the batter, but Siraj spilled a straightforward catch at long-on.

From there, Allen went into overdrive.

He attacked both pace and spin with equal ease, picking lengths early and clearing the boundaries effortlessly.

Rashid was welcomed with two sixes and a four as Allen stormed to a 21-ball half-century.

Raghuvanshi played the ideal supporting role. The young batter used the pace cleverly and kept the scoreboard ticking, including a sharp scoop over the wicketkeeper off Rabada to get going.

Allen looked set for a second IPL hundred this season before Rashid finally ended the carnage, taking a well-judged catch at deep midwicket off Sai Kishore.

Green ensured there was no let-up in the closing overs.

The Australian all-rounder tore into the GT attack with three sixes, while Raghuvanshi also stepped up as KKR finished with a big total.

(With PTI Inputs)

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