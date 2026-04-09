Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enter their IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Kolkata on Thursday desperate to notch up their first win of the season, having suffered their worst-ever start to an IPL campaign. Ajinkya Rahane's side is set to receive the boost of Rs 25.20 crore star Cameron Green returning to bowling, but could be without star spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who is still nursing an injury. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant-led LSG registered their first win of IPL 2026 in their previous game, with the skipper guiding them home with a fifty. While Pacer Mohammed Shami has been in sensational form, LSG will hope that out-of-form batter Nicholas Pooran finds his groove again. (Live Scorecard)
KKR vs LSG LIVE Score | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata:
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: Toss in 15 minutes
We are just about 15 minutes away from toss time at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ajinkya Rahane's decision to win the toss and bat under overcast conditions in the last game was widely criticised by experts, so it'll be interesting to see what the toss-winning skipper elects to do today.
KKR vs LSG LIVE: 'Homecoming' for Shami
Mohammed Shami is making somewhat of a homecoming, as the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is his home venue in domestic cricket, where he plays for Bengal. The LSG pacer has taken 3 wickets in two games, at an economy rate of less than 5. He stood out with a spectacular spell of 4-0-9-2 against SRH.
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Big absentee for KKR?
Varun Chakravarthy was not included in KKR's lineup in the previous game, with Ajinkya Rahane citing a finger injury. In training, Chakravarthy was spotted with a bandage around his finger, hinting that he may not be available in today's game.
Legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has pointed out that KKR could be without three of their first-choice bowling attack today.
A very important game coming up for KKR tonight!— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) April 9, 2026
Not easy with so many injury set backs, which means they are without their first choice bowling attack.
Pathirana
Harshit Rana
Varun
Can they register their first win of the season like GT did last night? pic.twitter.com/93dKblPDrF
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Pressure on Rahane
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane is under immense pressure. He has won just 5 matches as captain of the franchise, including last season, but has so far hit back at criticism. Rahane's would also hope to improve his batting record outside the powerplay. He has remodelled his game to become an explosive batter inside the first 6 overs, but tends to struggle once the spinners come on and the field restrictions are taken off.
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Will LSG make any changes?
Lucknow Super Giants have a plethora of fast-bowling options, with the talented duo of Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan not featuring in their previous game. Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav are in great form, while Avesh Khan specialises at the death. It will be interesting to see if LSG tinker their Indian pace unit for today's game at Eden Gardens.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: Narine set to return
We could see the return of Sunil Narine today. Narine missed the game against PBKS due to an illness, but was seen training ahead of the LSG encounter. However, with KKR's middle-order not performing well, there is also a chance that Rovman Powell retains his spot.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: Pooran out of form
While Rishabh Pant played an excellent knock under pressure to guide LSG to victory over SRH, the form of their other dashing left-hander - Nicholas Pooran - will worry the team. Pooran hasn't had a great 2026 so far, and managed just 9 runs from the first two games.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: Will Cameron Green bowl?
Reports ahead of the game have indicated that KKR's Rs 25.20 crore star Cameron Green could finally start bowling against LSG. So far, Green has played only as a batter, but his return to bowling should massively strengthen the team, both in terms of their bowling versatility and the overall balance of their XI.
KKR vs LSG LIVE: LSG eye back-to-back wins
Lucknow Super Giants recovered from defeat in their opening game to bounce back with victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second match. LSG's pace attack is firing on all cylinders at the moment, with Mohammad Shami seemingly back to his best. But what is even better news for the franchise is that Rishabh Pant slammed 68* to guide the team to victory in their last game.
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Worst start in KKR history
Kolkata Knight Riders have not won any of their first three games of a season for the first time in IPL history. They're off the mark with 1 point after their previous game was washed out, but they were struggling at 25/2 when the rains came, so you could argue luck favoured them on the night. The men in purple and gold desperately need a victory today.
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Will rain play spoilsport again?
On Monday, only 3.4 overs were possible as persistent rain in Kolkata saw the match between KKR and Punjab Kings abandoned. Today, the forecast is much, much better. As per AccuWeather, there is only a 13% chance of rain after 6 PM, and that falls to 0% from 7 PM onwards.
Importantly, there is no rain at the moment.
IPL 2026 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). We are at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata once again, this time hoping for a full match with no rain!
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.