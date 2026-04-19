Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane scripted an unwanted piece of history on Sunday, setting a new IPL record for the most ducks by an opener. During KKR's clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens, Rahane was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the second over, edging a delivery from Nandre Burger to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. This marked Rahane's 12th duck as an opener in the IPL, surpassing Parthiv Patel (11) for the most in the tournament's history. It was also his second consecutive scoreless outing, following a golden duck against the Gujarat Titans in KKR's previous fixture.

Most ducks as an opener in IPL

12 - Ajinkya Rahane*

11 - Parthiv Patel

10 - Shikhar Dhawan

10 - Gautam Gambhir

9 - David Warner

Rahane began his IPL 2026 campaign on a high with a 40-ball 67 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. However, things have gone downhill since, with the KKR skipper managing four single-digit scores in his seven matches so far.

Rahane has made 152 runs in seven fixtures, at an average of 25.33, including a fifty.

Coming to the match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Kartik starred with three-wicket hauls apiece to restrict Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a modest 155/9 in their 20 overs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday in Kolkata.

Still searching for their first win of the 2026 IPL, KKR will need to chase down 156 in their 20 overs to secure two crucial points and keep their playoff hopes alive.

(With ANI Inputs)

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