Chennai Super Kings are currently last in the 10-team Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table. In three matches, they have lost all, including a heavy defeat against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The road ahead looks bleak for the five-time champions unless there is a sharp turnaround. In the midst of this, former England star Kevin Pietersen, who is in the IPL commentary, has 'received' an interesting proposal.

A social media user requested CSK to hire Pietersen as mentor: "Dear @ChennaiIPL please bring @KP24 as a Mentor."

Pietersen had a hilarious take on the proposal. "Yes please. It's closer to Maldives. Easier travel for me."

Yes please. It's closer to Maldives. Easier travel for me. https://t.co/ErZdo660t2 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 7, 2026

Meanwhile, head coach Stephen Fleming downplayed Sanju Samson's underwhelming run in IPL 2026, saying the wicketkeeper batter is "going through the process of connecting" with Chennai Super Kings and he is "desperate" to score runs and contribute to the team's success.

Samson, who joined the Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals amid much hype ahead of IPL 2026, has so far managed 6, 7, 9 in the first three matches.

"It's difficult when you've been at a franchise (RR) for some time and even though he probably feels pretty comfortable there's still an element of belonging and he's going through the process of connecting with this team," said Fleming in the post-match press conference.

Samson's modest outings at the top have robbed CSK of the desired quick beginning in this IPL, but Fleming said the Kerala man is "desperate" to find his rhythm.

"The team (CSK) has got five or six changes. So, it's not like it's a set team. There's a little bit of work to be done off the field that we're doing just to make the bonds a bit tighter but he's fine. He's fitted in really well.

"He's desperate for some runs and to contribute along with the senior players. We saw with his World Cup (campaign) what can happen and when a batter gets on a run he is one guy that can be very dangerous. So, there'll be nothing but support and confidence given from us to Sanju as he forges his path in yellow," he added

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss