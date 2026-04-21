Mumbai Indians star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah finally ended his wicket drought as he took the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan during their IPL 2026 match on Monday. Bumrah did not get a single wicket in the first four matches but it changed on the first ball that he bowled against GT. Sudharsan did not read the back of the length delivery from Bumrah properly and ended up slicing the ball straight to cover-point where the debutant Krish Bhagat completed the catch. Bumrah's relief was clear from his reaction after the dismissal and Mumbai Indians went on to register a crucial victory.

Tilak Varma roared back to form with a magnificent maiden century in the Indian Premier League, helping Mumbai Indians break their four-match losing streak with a 99-run mauling of Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Tilak remained not out on 101 off 45 balls, reaching the milestone with a boundary off the innings' last ball to lift MI to 199 for five after a forgettable start.

In reply, GT were bowled out for 100 in 15.5 overs, with left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar returning excellent figures of 4/24 in four overs.

None of the GT batters could make any contribution of note.

Asked to bat first, MI were in trouble after Kagiso Rabada (3/33 in 4 overs) picked three wickets in the powerplay.

Naman Dhir came in and made 45 off 32 balls, but it was Tilak who did the heavy lifting for MI, smashing seven sixes and eight fours to bring to an end a run of poor scores in the early stages of the league.

(With PTI inputs)

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