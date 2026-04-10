All teams in the IPL 2026, barring Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have so far played three matches each. Although these are early days, and in a long tournament like the IPL fortunes can change, the general trend suggests that most of the top earners in the 2026 auction are yet to fire. Barring Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has found a new zeal with his team, the rest are yet to show their true potential.

Combined the top-10 earners in IPL 2026 command a whopping sum of Rs 125.20 crore. If we remove, Bishnoi (RR, Rs 7.20 crore) - who has been a great performer - the rest of the top-10 earners were bought for Rs 118 crore. And all nine of them, are yet to fully justify their high price.

A look at the performances of the top 10 earners in IPL 2026:

1. Cameron Green - KKR - Rs 25.20 crore

The Australian star all-rounder bowled his first over of IPL 2026 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Lucknow Super Giants. But was it enough? His bowling figures were 1/28 in two overs. With the bat, Green has scored 56 runs in four matches at an average of 18.67. For a player who bats at No. 3 or No. 4, one would expect better returns.

2. Matheesha Pathirana - KKR - Rs 18 crore

Pathirana suffered a calf strain during the T20 World Cup 2026. He has started bowling in the nets, but there is no official confirmation regarding his return date.

3. Kartik Sharma - CSK - Rs 14.20 crore

The hard-hitting youngster has played three matches and returned with scores of 18 (vs RR), 1 (vs PBKS), and 6 (vs RCB).

4. Prashant Veer - CSK - Rs 14.20 crore

Another youngster whom CSK has bet big on. He slammed a promising 43 against RCB in a losing cause, but apart from that, he is yet to unleash something special.

5. Liam Livingstone - SRH - Rs 13 crore

The spin all-rounder has played just one match so far and scored 14 runs.

6. Mustafizur Rahman - KKR - Rs 9.20 crore

The Bangladesh pacer was barred from IPL 2026 even before the tournament began.

7. Josh Inglis - LSG - Rs 8.60 crore

The Australian is yet to play a match.

8. Auqib Nabi - DC - Rs 8.40 crore

The Jammu and Kashmir pace star is yet to play a match.

9. Ravi Bishnoi - RR - Rs 7.20 crore

He has been the standout performer among the top earners in IPL 2026 so far. He has taken seven wickets in three matches.

10. Jason Holder - GT - Rs 7.20 crore

The West Indies all-rounder is yet to play a match.

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