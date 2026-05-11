After a seven-match unbeaten run in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings (PBKS) appear to have lost their "fear factor," suffering three consecutive defeats. As the Shreyas Iyer-led side gears up for the Dharamsala leg of the season, they welcome a struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) side that has won only one of its previous five matches. However, with the race for the playoffs intensifying, PBKS cannot afford another slip-up. While DC are not officially out of the playoff race yet, their hopes of a top-four finish are purely mathematical rather than practical. Consequently, they will likely face Punjab-currently placed fourth-with a "nothing to lose" attitude. (IPL 2026 Points Table)

PBKS are scheduled to take on Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Lucknow Super Giants in their remaining fixtures. With 13 points already under their belt, they need to win at least two of these matches to remain in the playoff hunt. However, three wins from their final four games would be ideal to guarantee a top-four finish.

If Punjab aim for the top two, which guarantees two chances to reach the final, they cannot afford to take DC lightly. A defeat against the Axar Patel-led team would not only severely dent their top-two ambitions but also leave the franchise in a near must-win situation just to qualify for the playoffs.

What Punjab Kings Need for Playoff Qualification

In the IPL, 17 points are usually considered enough for a guaranteed top-two finish, while 16 points almost always secure a playoff spot. PBKS require at least two wins from their remaining four league matches to reach 17 points.

Even if they win only one of their next four (reaching 15 points), they could still qualify if other results go their way. This is particularly possible because their Net Run Rate (NRR) is relatively healthy compared to other teams competing for the fourth spot in the league standings.

What Punjab Kings Need for a Top-Two Finish

Reaching 19 points would almost certainly guarantee PBKS a spot in Qualifier 1, as only two other teams could mathematically surpass that total.

If they finish on 17 points, they would likely need to rely on their NRR, which currently stands at a healthy +0.571. With RCB also vying for a spot in Qualifier 1, their upcoming match against PBKS could become a direct showdown for a top-two finish, especially if DC register a win this Monday.

Ultimately, Punjab Kings simply cannot afford a slip-up against Delhi if they wish to remain in control of their own fate.

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