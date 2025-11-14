Former India batter Suresh Raina doesn't expect the Delhi Capitals to release stylish opening wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul ahead of the retention list announcement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Saturday. Raina, an IPL icon who spent his golden years with Chennai Super Kings, weighed in on the ongoing trend and potential shifts that franchises could make before the next edition of the cash-rich league. According to recent reports, three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have expressed their desire to bring Rahul to Eden.

Last season, Rahul, who fetched a hefty price tag of Rs 14 crore, spearheaded DC's batting attack from the top, scoring 539 runs at an average of 53.90 while striking at 149.72. Raina weighed in on the speculation and doesn't expect Rahul to leave the Arun Jaitley Stadium, considering he is the backbone of Delhi's setup.

The former southpaw feels the bigger question for DC is whether they should stick with veteran South African opener Faf du Plessis, who had an underwhelming season with a tally of 202 runs from nine appearances at 22.44.

"I don't think KL Rahul will leave Delhi Capitals. He got a good price in the last auction and performed really well. As a batter in T20 cricket, he gives you both a solid batter and a wicketkeeper. I don't think Rahul will leave Delhi; he's the backbone of the team. Even Axar has played really well in T20Is and ODIs over the last few years. So, I think he should definitely lead the team. The big question is whether they will retain Faf du Plessis or not," Raina said while speaking to JioHotstar.

Raina further analysed Sunrisers Hyderabad's squad depth, highlighting the need for a more sensible middle order. Uncapped batter Aniket Verma enjoyed a breakout season with his explosive performances and finished with 236 runs in 14 matches while striking at 166.20. Ishan Kishan began his season with a century and ended the campaign with another, but struggled for consistency in between.

"SRH need a sensible middle-order batter. Ishan Kishan did very well initially; he made a few runs in the first two matches and has a different, aggressive batting approach. Then they have players like Heinrich Klaasen. I think Nitish Kumar Reddy will have to improve his performance because the team and the owners are banking on him a lot," Raina added.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden shares a different perspective from Raina. According to the former stalwart, Hyderabad's biggest issue lies in their bowling attack. Hayden expects SRH to bolster their pace attack with veteran quick Mohammed Shami, who is likely to be traded to the Lucknow Super Giants.

"The big problem for SRH is their bowling attack. It's a very good batting wicket in Hyderabad, so SRH need to find good bowlers. Some potential big releases are Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, and Rahul Chahar as well. They'll be on the hunt in the mini-auction for fast bowlers who have variations. They will need such bowlers on that track because it's a pure batting pitch," Hayden said.