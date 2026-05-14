Two teams in the IPL 2026 are already out of the playoffs race - Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. While all the other teams are still in contention, it can be safely said that seventh-placed Delhi Capitals (10 points from 12 games) have only a mathematical chance of qualifying for the next stage. In the midst of this, a report has claimed that DC might be in for some wholesome changes following their big, disappointing season.

The report by news agency PTI said Axar Patel is unlikely to remain captain next season, while the coaching staff will be changed too. Axar's numbers as captain and player make for poor reading. He has scored only 100 runs in nine innings at a strike-rate of 112.50, with 56 coming in one innings and the remaining 44 aggregated across eight knocks, despite batting mostly in the top five.

In 12 games, Axar has bowled only 36 overs, exactly three overs per game, and picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.08.

While the economy rate looks respectable considering the punishment endured by fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Axar has often under-bowled himself.

With Delhi Capitals having an arrangement of equal owners -- JSW and GMR split management responsibilities in alternate cycles -- next season will see Parth Jindal and JSW taking charge of cricket operations.

"With Axar completely failing to prove his leadership worth and mostly being dependent on Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao for decision-making, it will be a miracle if he retains captaincy next year.

"The entire coaching staff is also unlikely to be retained," an IPL source tracking developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The decision to ignore a flamboyant batter like Abhishek Porel, not using an all-rounder like Madhav Tiwari consistently, and throwing an out-of-sync youngster like Sahil Parakh into the deep end expecting him to do a Vaibhav Suryavanshi have not gone unnoticed.

Parakh undoubtedly has talent but remains a work in progress.

With mega auctions slated for 2027, Axar as a player could still be retained, but there has been little evidence of dynamic leadership so far.

As decision-making powers shift from GMR to JSW, Axar's future as leader certainly isn't cast in stone.

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