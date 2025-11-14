IPL 2026 Retention LIVE Updates: The IPL 2026 retention deadline will end on Saturday and a lot of rumours have been making the rounds over potential trade deals and releases. The biggest one include a possible deal that will see Sanju Samson join Chennai Super Kings and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja making his way to Rajasthan Royals. Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to release Rs 23.75 Crore buy Venkatesh Iyer while Ajinkya Rahane is reportedly going to continue as captain. The teams will announce their retention list at 5 pm on Saturday but the trade window will be open till the IPL 2026 auction.