IPL 2026 Retention LIVE Updates: The IPL 2026 retention deadline will end on Saturday and a lot of rumours have been making the rounds over potential trade deals and releases. The biggest one include a possible deal that will see Sanju Samson join Chennai Super Kings and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja making his way to Rajasthan Royals. Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to release Rs 23.75 Crore buy Venkatesh Iyer while Ajinkya Rahane is reportedly going to continue as captain. The teams will announce their retention list at 5 pm on Saturday but the trade window will be open till the IPL 2026 auction.
IPL 2026 Retention LIVE: Confirmed trade deals
With five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians trading in Shardul Thakur and Sherfane Rutherford, the 2026 season retention and trading window has become more intriguing, especially with the retention deadline fast approaching on November 15.
IPL 2026 Retention LIVE: Two big trade moves
"Mumbai Indians have acquired Mayank Markande through a one-way trade from Knight Riders after trading Arjun Tendulkar to LSG," a report said.
IPL 2026 Retention LIVE: 2 big releases for Delhi Capitals
T Natarajan and Jake Fraser McGurk are expected to get released by Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul was also part of discussions regarding a trade move to Kolkata Knight Riders but the move reportedly did not materialise.
IPL 2026 Retention LIVE: Rajasthan Royals
Here's the name of the players who can be released by Rajasthan Royals, according to media reports - Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka
IPL 2026 Retention LIVE: MI's major decision
According to Cricbuzz, Mumbai Indians are all set to release England international Will Jacks. The player joined MI for Rs 2 crore after he was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025 auction.
IPL 2026 Retention LIVE: KKR's main target
If KKR end up releasing the likes of Iyer, De Kock and Nortje, they can enter the IPL 2026 auction with around Rs 40 crore in their purse. In that case, they are expected to go for Australia all-rounder Cameron Green who will provide them with a huge middle-order option.
IPL 2026 Retention LIVE: Shami to LSG confirmed?
Lucknow Super Giants dropped a major hint regarding a trade move for pacer Mohammed Shami. Reports have been doing the rounds regarding the franchise completing a move for Shami worth Rs 10 crore. Here's a look at the social media hint that the franchise dropped earlier.
IPL 2026 Retention LIVE: The mega trade move
The only trade deal that left a lot of fans excited involved Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson. However, the only questions remains whether any other player will also be included in the trade deal along with Jadeja? Sam Curran's name was discussed but according to some reports and R Ashwin's cheeky post, Matheesha Pathirana can also be an option.
IPL 2026 Retention LIVE: Big move by KKR
It is all but confirmed that Kolkata Knight Riders will release Venkatesh Iyer. The left-handed batter was picked for a mammoth Rs 23.75 crore but his performances left a lot to be desired. Besides Iyer, KKR are also expected to release Quinton de Kock (Rs 3.6 crore) and Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore), according to media reports.
IPL 2026 Retention LIVE: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 retentions. All the news, views and rumours involving the 10 franchises. Will Venkatesh Iyer be released by KKR? Will Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja complete their high-profile trade move? Less than 24 hours remain for the deadline to end.