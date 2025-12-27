New Zealand's star batter Devon Conway, who went unsold in the Indian Premier League 2026 auction earlier this month, started his SA20 2025-26 campaign with a fiery fifty on Friday. Conway, who plied his trade with IPL side Chennai Super Kings in the past, smashed 64 runs off 33 balls for Durban Super Giants against MI Cape Town at Newlands, Cape Town in the first game of season four. The innings of the southpaw was laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Conway was signed by CSK for Rs 1 crore for IPL 2022, which happened to be his first maiden appearance in the tournament. He was then retained through 2024. The stakes of the southpaw rose at the IPL 2025 auction in which he was re-signed by CSK for Rs 6.25 crore, following the franchise's intense bidding war with Punjab Kings.

Conway scored 252 runs in 7 matches in IPL 2022, 672 runs in 16 games in 2023 and 156 runs in 6 matches in 2025 for the five-time champions. He was released by CSK ahead of the auction this year but failed to find a bidder, with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Talking about the SA20 game, Durban Super Giants won the tight contest as Ryan Rickelton's maiden century in the tournament was not enough to save MI Cape Town from a 15-run defeat.

On a run-filled opening day, when a cumulative total of 449 runs were scored, including 25 sixes and 40 fours, Rickelton's 113 off 65 balls took MI Cape Town to the brink. But ultimately, Durban Super Giants' record 232/5 was too much for MI Cape Town.

DSG's Conway and Kane Williamson laid the platform as they dominated the Powerplay, racing to 96 in just 8.3 overs.

The momentum was maintained by Englishman Jos Buttler (20 off 12 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (22 off 14 balls) after Conway had been picked up by fellow Kiwi Trent Boult.

There was no relief for the defending champions with Aiden Markram and Evan Jones keeping the boundaries flowing.

Markram blitzed 35 off 17 balls, while Jones struck an undefeated 33 off 14 balls.

The MI Cape Town run-chase revolved around Rickelton.

The league's leading run-scorer cut, drove and pulled powerfully despite Rassie van der Dussen (2) and Reeza Hendricks falling by the wayside.

The introduction of Jason Smith, however, changed the momentum with the MI Cape Town debutant smashing an exhilarating 41 off just 14 balls.

But DSG kept chipping away with Smith, Nicholas Pooran (15) and Dwaine Pretorius (5) departing during the death overs.

Rickelton was handed a lifeline on 85 when Kwena Maphaka overstepped the front line, causing the opener to be recalled after he was caught in the deep.

It allowed Rickelton to push on to his second T20 century.

But with 22 runs required off the final over, DSG seamer Eathan Bosch (4/46) held his nerve to send the left-hander back to the pavilion and end MI Cape Town's valiant run-chase.

