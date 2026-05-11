Punjab Kings' fourth loss on the trot, with the latest one coming against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Monday, has placed the IPL 2026 points table in an interesting situation. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans - all on 14 points in 11 matches - are in the most advantageous position. The following teams are in a tricky spot. Punjab Kings are now on 13 points from 11 matches. Their latest loss has given a great opportunity to former champions Chennai Super Kings (12 in 11 matches) and Rajasthan Royals (12 in 11 matches), who are fifth and sixth placed respectively.

Even Delhi Capitals (10 points in 12 matches) and Kolkata Knight Riders (9 in 10 matches) are in with a chance. All teams play 14 matches in the league stage.

From the time the IPL has turned into a 10-team affair, teams with 16 points have almost always qualified as the fourth-best team. Only in IPL 2024, RCB with 14 points qualified for the playoffs. Keeping those aspects in mind, teams with 14 points currently need one more win to all but assure themselves playoffs spots. PBKS, CSK, KKR and RR will hope for a late surge. For DC, a lot depends on other teams' results.

Half-centuries from skipper Axar Patel and David Miller powered Delhi Capitals to a thrilling three-wicket win over Punjab Kings and kept their slim playoff hopes alive in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Sent in to bat, Priyansh Arya (56 off 33) and Prabhsimran Singh (18) shared 78 runs off 41 balls for the opening wicket for PBKS.

After their departure, Shreyas Iyer (59 not out off 36 balls) and Cooper Connolly (38 off 27) took responsibility to carry the innings forward as PBKS posted 210 for five.

In reply, DC slipped to 74 for four, but Axar (56) and Miller (51) resurrected the chase, while Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari completed the task, scoring 216 for seven in 19 overs.

Mitchell Starc (2/57) and Madhav (2/40) picked up two wickets each for DC.

For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh (2/21), Ben Dwarshuis (1/51) and Marcus Stoinis (1/44) were among the wicket-takers.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 210 for 5 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 59 not out, Priyansh Arya 56; Madhav Tiwari 2/40).

Delhi Capitals: 216 for 7 in 19 overs (Axar Patel 56, David Miller 51; Arshdeep Singh 2/21).

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