Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their second IPL title in two years on Sunday with a five-wicket win against Gujarat Titans. RCB tasted success for the first time in 2025 when they won the title for the first time after waiting for 18 years. However, a tragic incident followed. During RCB's victory parade, 11 fans died due to a stampede. That incident saw doubts over whether RCB would play this year in Bengaluru at all. This time, it seems there will be a victory parade.

"What a night. What a feeling. To every member of the RCB nation, congratulations. This is YOUR win. As the celebrations begin, let's be responsible. The best way to celebrate is with your loved ones. Relive the memories, and enjoy this special moment from the comfort of home. We'll see you in the stadium next year, 12th Man Army. Until then, spread the joy and keep supporting us. #PlayBold #????RCB #IPL2026," RCB wrote in a post on X.

The message clearly implies that the team may not return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium this year after the victory.

What a night. What a feeling.



To every member of the RCB nation, congratulations. This is YOUR win.



As the celebrations begin, let's be responsible.



Best way to celebrate is with your loved ones. Relive the memories, and enjoy this special moment from the comfort of… pic.twitter.com/hdGO3n115a — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 31, 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya described the franchise's successful IPL title defence as a reward for years of patience and planning, while also celebrating his own milestone of winning a fifth IPL trophy.

Having played a key role in RCB's rise over the past two seasons, Krunal admitted that each championship occupies a special place in his career and that comparing them is nearly impossible. "Every IPL trophy is special. There's no doubt about it. It's like having kids, right? You can't pick. Similar with IPL trophies because everything is so hard-earned," Krunal said after the win.

The experienced all-rounder reflected on his personal achievement after lifting the IPL trophy for the fifth time in 11 seasons, as he said, "I'm so glad and grateful that in 11 years, to have five trophies, it's pretty special for me."

While players received much of the attention during RCB's title-winning run, Krunal was quick to acknowledge the work done behind the scenes. He credited the franchise's management and coaching staff for assembling a squad capable of winning consecutive championships.

"I mean, obviously, a lot of credit goes to the support staff, right? Mo Bobat, Andy Flower, Dinesh Karthik, Malolan, Omi (Omkar Salvi). I mean, the way they prepared before the auction last year as well and the way they set the team, right? The balance of it," Krunal stated.

With IANS inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash