The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final will not be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but instead at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday, as the IPL 2026 playoffs schedule was announced. The IPL final is usually held at the home ground of the reigning champion, and in this case, the Chinnaswamy would've hosted due to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning the previous edition. However, the BCCI announced that would not be possible to certain incidents "beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols".

For the second season in a row, the IPL final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the world's largest cricket stadium. In 2025, the final could not be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata due to forecast of bad weather. This year, Dharamsala will host Qualifier 1, while Mullanpur will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. These are the home venues of 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings.

BCCI Statement:

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced the schedule for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Playoffs, marking the culmination of another exhilarating season.

Following 70 high-intensity league-stage matches defined by outstanding performances and edge-of-the-seat moments, the tournament now enters its decisive phase. Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the Final at stake.

The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

The season will conclude with the grand Final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — the world's largest cricket stadium — setting the stage for a spectacular finale."

Why has the IPL 2026 final venue been shifted?

"Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case," the BCCI mentioned.

"Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned."

Full IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule

Qualifier 1 - May 26 - HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Eliminator - May 27 - New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Qualifier 2 - May 29 - New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Final - May 31 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

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